Madison Academy girls clinch area title with big win over East Limestone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Madison Academy girls' basketball team rolled to a 60-12 win on Thursday night over East Limestone to win the Class 5A Area 16 crown.

"It feels great," said Madison Academy center Destinee McGhee. "We worked hard to do this and now we're just thinking about our sub-regional game."

"It feels amazing especially with half of our bench half of our players leaving for college," said Madison Academy forward Hailia Morris. "It's just a really fun moment to soak in and to be together for this last area tournament."

Both the Mustangs and the Indians will take the court again against different opponents in the sub-regional.