Limestone County Sheriff's Office files response to investigator's sexual assault claims

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has denied that a chief deputy sexually assaulted a veteran investigator and then retaliated against the investigator for reporting it.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office filed an answer to Investigator Leslie Ramsey’s complaint in federal court Tuesday.

Ramsey sued the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Mike Blakely and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss last month, claiming Sloss sexually assaulted her and then she was retaliated against for reporting it.

The response denies that Sloss approached Ramsey and fondled her in his driveway when she and her boyfriend visited his home in January 2017. The defendants also denied that Ramsey was demoted and reprimanded after the incident as a form of retaliation for reporting the alleged assault.

Ramsey’s lawsuit also alleged several incidents that went unpunished by the sheriff’s office, such as a deputy losing a gun from a suicide case and a sheriff’s office van being stolen after Sloss left the keys inside. The defendants’ lawsuit denies those allegations.

You can read Ramsey’s complaint here, and the sheriff’s office’s response here.

A court date for the lawsuit has not been set.