If you’re thirsting for knowledge, the library has a 25¢ solution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville-Madison Public Library will be hosting a special book sale this weekend.

The Friends of the Library sale will be on February 8th and 9th in the Downtown Library Auditorium at 915 Monroe Street. Books from all genres will be available for only 25 cents.

The sale will be open on Friday for Friends of the Library members only from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. FOL members must bring their membership card.

On Saturday, the sale will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If you would like to join the Friends of the Library, visit the Friends page and select your branch.