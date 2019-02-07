Grant Reynolds resigns as Madison Academy head football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - After a three year stint as the head football coach of Madison Academy, Grant Reynolds has decided to resign to accept the head coaching position at East Hamilton high school in Chattanooga, TN.

Reynolds went 28-10 in his time as the head coach of the mustangs including one state runner-up finish and two region crowns. Madison Academy finished the 2018 campaign with a 10-2 overall record, falling to eventual state champion Central Clay County in the second round of the playoffs.

“I am very thankful for my time at Madison Academy as Head Football Coach, and appreciated the opportunity to work for one of the best programs in the state," said Reynolds. "Chattanooga is home for us, and this opportunity allows me to be closer to our immediate family.”

The Madison Academy athletic department stated that an official search of the new head coach will begin immediately.