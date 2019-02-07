Food temperature issues in Morgan and Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan County

Taqueria El Paisa

1707 Central Pkwy SW M, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 82

Food at improper temperatures The reach-in cooler temperature was at 55ºF and raw chicken was at 55ºF . Chicken was cooling under the table at 70ºF degrees after the time control limit.



Madison County

Meteor Buffet

751 Hwy 72 E, Huntsville, AL 35811

Score: 86

Violations:

Food at improper temperatures. Shell eggs at 58ºF, Tilapia 48ºF, Ranch 44ºF, Tartar sauce 45ºF. The items were discarded during the inspection.



Morgan County

Clean Plate Winner:

Mel's Sweet Treats

401 14th St SE # 4D, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 98

Walking into Mel's Sweet Treats on 14th St. SE in Decatur is like being a kid in a cookie store.

Baskets hang on the wall ready to grab and fill up with any of the baked goods people can get their hands on.

For 15 years, Melissa Cook has been making cookies, candied apples, chocolate covered Oreos and more for happy customers -- no matter the age.

There is even a cookie decorating station with icing sprinkles and other fun toppings.

But it's not all sugar. Sandwiches and wraps are available too -- like chicken salad sandwiches on a croissant or a buffalo chicken wrap.

They're busy in the kitchen feeding loyal customers who tell us this is one of their favorite spots.