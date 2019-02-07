Fisher-Price recalls Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Campers

EAST AURORA, NY. — Fisher-Price is recalling about 44,000 Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers because the pedals continue moving after the foot pedal is released.

The model FRC29 battery-operated vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. The toy includes a play kitchen, a fold-out grill, and a fake campfire. Barbie Dream Campers are sold exclusively by Walmart for almost $400 from July 2018 through January 2019.

Fisher-Price received 17 complaints, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers should take the model away from children. No injuries have been reported.

Contact Fisher-Price for a free repair at 800-348-0751 or at www.fisher-price.com