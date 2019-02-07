Firefighters warn driving over fire hose could put lives in danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Firefighters face a long list of challenges when responding to a call including accessing water, especially in more rural locations.

They are often forced to run hundreds of feet of hose to fight the flames and interrupting that water supply, say by driving over those hoses, be disastrous.

When fire crews arrived at a fire in Huntsville Wednesday night scene, they were faced with a challenge since it was located so far off the road. To make matters more difficult, firefighters had to deal with disrespectful drivers.

"While we were trying to lay out the hose we had cars going around our emergency vehicles running over our hoses," said Captain Zachary Taylor from the Moores Mill Fire Department

Running over this big yellow hose is not a good idea. The first car actually got stuck.

"It got tangled up underneath the car. So, we had to actually, luckily there was a bystander by that had a jack and was able to get it out from underneath the car," Taylor said.

The second car also hit a major bump.

"The other car kind of slid on our hose and that can tear it or damage it," Taylor said.

Driving over a hose is against the law. The weight of a car can cause the hose to burst, leaving firefighters without their main weapon against a blaze.

"Without the water, I mean, they could die or be very seriously injured," he said.

When a hose is run over, it has to be tested to make sure it isn't damaged before it can be used again. Each section of hose is 100 feet long and it costs about $700 dollars to replace. And who pays for that? Not the people risking their safety to help others.

If a person runs over a hose, crews will get that driver's insurance information and send them a bill.

We have since learned the owners of that home have spent their careers serving our community. The husband, a captain with Huntsville Fire and Rescue. The wife, a Huntsville-Madison county 9-1-1 center dispatcher. She was supposed to be celebrating her retirement Thursday.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help this family