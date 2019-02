Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Albertville fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lifepoint Church in Albertville Thursday night.

The Advertiser-Gleam reported the fire appeared to be primarily in the education wing of the building.

Church members and leaders reportedly came to the church to pray during the fire.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire, or if there are any injuries.