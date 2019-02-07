Fentanyl-related deaths are on the rise. Here are some resources to find help

19,413 – that’s the number of people who died in 2016 because of an overdose of synthetic opioid – Fentanyl – overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The study says that number is up from 3,007 in 2010.

Closer to home, drug overdoses accounted for 43% of accidental deaths in Madison County in 2017 as of June of that year.

WHNT News 19 takes this deadly threat to our community very seriously. That’s why we’re Taking Action with a day-long series focusing on the Deadly Cost of Fentanyl. Join us on Wednesday, February 13 on WHNT News 19 this morning, 6:00 p.m. and WHNT News 19 at 10:00 for stories that focus on the epidemic.

Join us as we speak with law enforcement officials on the national and local level to learn what they are doing to help curb the epidemic. Then we’ll share a personal story from families who have had to deal with the loss of a loved one.

Addiction Resources

Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville

We are a Christ-centered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to bringing the hope of the Gospel to the hurting, hungry, and homeless in our community. For more than four decades, the Lord has used our programs and services to rescue and transform lives for His glory.

National Institute on Drug Abuse

Our mission is to advance science on the causes and consequences of drug use and addiction and to apply that knowledge to improve individual and public health.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association

SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), (also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations. Callers can also order free publications and other information.

American Addiction Centers

By addressing each client as a whole person. We work to consider how factors such as your lifestyle, environment, health, and co-occurring mental health disorders may play a part in your addiction involving drugs or alcohol.