Decatur woman attacked at home in Wednesday morning robbery

DECATUR, Ala. – Police are asking for help in finding a woman who attacked someone at a home Wednesday morning.

Decatur police said the robbery happened at the intersection of Locust Street and 19th Avenue SE around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the victim told them she answered the door when someone knocked and spoke with a woman in her 20s or 30s. The woman then hit her in the face and took her purse, police said.

Police said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone who has information that could identify the suspect is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4600.