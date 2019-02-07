Decatur Police locate missing man

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police confirm Justin Shane Cannon was safely located Thursday afternoon.

Previously reported

Decatur Police are asking for your help finding Justin Shane Cannon. He was reported missing on February 4, 2019.

Police say he hasn’t been seen or heard from since February 1, 2019.

We don’t have a description of Cannon’s clothing, but he stands 5’10” tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If you have seen Cannon, please call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.