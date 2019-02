× Broadway Theatre League presents “The King and I”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two worlds collide in this ‘breathtaking and exquisite’ (The New York Times) musical, based on the 2015 Tony Award®-winning Lincoln Center Theater production.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, “The King and I” boasts a score that features such beloved classics as ‘Getting To Know You,’ ‘I Whistle a Happy Tune,’ ‘Hello Young Lovers,’ ‘Shall We Dance’ and ‘Something Wonderful.’

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

The King and I is ‘too beautiful to miss’ (New York Magazine).

Broadway Theatre League will have five showings of “The King and I” at the Von Braun Center. Tickets are available at broadwaytheatreleague.org

Dates and show times are:

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, 8:00 PM

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 2:00 PM

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 8:00 PM

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, 1:00 PM

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, 6:30 PM