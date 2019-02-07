Big Temperature Swing Ahead!

Get ready for a BIG temperature swing! We knew the 70s wouldn’t last in February! We hit a record high on Wednesday after in both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals. We’ll do it again today with highs in the lower to middle 70s across the entire Tennessee Valley! Records break again today. The record in Huntsville is 73° in 1999! We should shattered that this afternoon with no problem!

The cold arrives tonight into Friday. We go from 70s to 40s! We are talking around a 30° temperature drop in 24-hours! With a gusty northwest wind, wind chills will be in the 30s most if not all of Friday! Rain chances are there in the morning, but otherwise a breezy and chilly Friday is in the forecast! Lows by Saturday morning dip into the middle 20s with a hard freeze. If you are getting an early start to Saturday, get ready to freeze!

This colder airmass will be a “glancing blow” as milder temperatures return next week. It could be a rainy period as well with 2″-4″ rain totals in the forecast over the next seven days!