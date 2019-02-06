Search continues for California father of four, missing for nearly a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A California father of four has been missing for nearly a month and his wife is hoping someone has seen him or his gray pickup truck.

KSWB spoke to John Sturkie's wife, Theresa, who said her husband would never leave his family. Police, as well as a private detective, are investigating his disappearance.

Theresa Sturkie said John, an electrician, came home from work Jan. 4 and ate a quick dinner because he was in a rush to get out the door.

“He said that there was going to be an event with some friends. That they were going to do a bonfire and have some readings and stuff that they were going to do,” Theresa said.

Theresa recalls the last conversation she had with her husband.

“I’m Catholic so I said, 'let me get your scapular and let me bless you,'" she said through tears. "I said, 'OK, now you bless me' and he did."

Then, she said, he walked out of their Oceanside home.

“Never in a million years would I think when my husband walked out the door he wouldn’t come home,” Theresa said.

Concern set in when she woke up the next morning to find her husband was not home and he was not answering his phone. She told KSWB that she used an app to trace his cellphone to El Cajon, about 45 miles south, but did not find him or his silver 2015 Toyota Tundra with California license plate No. 62517F2.

“He’s such a family person. I’ve been married 20 years and he always comes back home,” she said.

Theresa said John is not only a family man who deeply loves his kids but is also very involved in his church and Boy Scouts and had an upcoming trip that he would not have missed.

“I’m scared. I’m scared because this is so unlike him,” Theresa said.

John is a man known for loving the outdoors. His wife said it is possible he went to one of his favorite spots like Palomar Mountain, Julian or the Mud Caves.

“My biggest hope is that he comes back alive and well. The kids need him. I need him. His mom needs him. All of his family needs him and his friends need him,” Theresa said.

Theresa also mentioned that her husband has not pulled any money from the bank and has not used his cards.

Anyone with information should call Elizabeth Bunn of Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4069 or email ebunn@ci.oceanside.ca.us.