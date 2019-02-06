Redline Steel catching up on overdue Christmas orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TANNER, Ala. - Redline Steel is still sending out overdue Christmas orders to people who've been waiting months.

The company has been getting an earful from upset customers.

It appears the company is keeping its word. Some customers this week say they're getting the metal artwork they paid for two months ago.

Earlier this week, Redline Steel had an 'F' rating on the Better Business Bureau website. On Wednesday, they improved to a D-minus.

A UPS truck rolling into Redline Steel's loading dock at 5:00 p.m. is a positive sign. The company specializes in custom metal art at its plant in Tanner.

"I think it was November 22nd when I ordered," customer Stacie Russell said.

Russell, who lives in Colorado, says her wall art showed up about a month after Christmas.

"I tried emailing, no response," Russell said. "I tried calling, it went to automated voicemail."

She was one of dozens of people who didn't get their gifts in time to put under the tree. CEO Colin Wayne posted an apology to customers a few days after Christmas.

"We had a massive screw compressor go out," Wayne said. "And this isn't something you can go to Lowe's or Home Depot."

"If a company has a high number of complaints that haven't been resolved, that's where a company can get into trouble with the rating," Better Business Bureau of North Alabama president Elizabeth Garcia said.

Redline Steel owners say they're hoping to get the rest of the overdue orders boxed up and shipped out by the end of the week. That would go a long way to resolving many of their complaints on the Better Business Bureau website. Redline Steel has had over 300 in the last year.

"We're not about being policemen and arbitrarily assigning bad ratings for any company," Garcia said. "We want companies to succeed, but they have to work with us as well."

They're still not accredited as of Wednesday. Garcia says the company can improve their score with every complaint they resolve.

"In 2019, this is going to be a highlight for our company. We'll be known for customer service," Wayne said in the video message.

WHNT News 19 also spoke to the Federal Trade Commission regarding their rules for mail order companies.

They say the rule, which dates back to 1975 states that a company has to give a customer a reasonable window to expect delivery. The FTC says that's 30 days. If the company can't make that window, they must get approval from the customer for any further delay. And if they can't, they have to refund the money.