Record Warmth! One more day to bask in spring-like weather before it turns cold again

Huntsville and Muscle Shoals set new record highs Wednesday! Huntsville topped out at 73ºF beating the old record of 71ºF from 2008; Muscle Shoals got to 75ºF besting 1938’s 74ºF at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport.

Seventy-six degrees on Thursday? That’s the going forecast! Thursday’s record high is 73ºF (1999), and as warm as this seems, it’s not even close to Huntsville’s warmest February temperature on record. That was 83ºF on February 23, 1996. Don’t get too used to it, though! We’ll see a nearly 40-degree drop in temperature from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning setting up a chilly weekend ahead!

Warmth is still worry-free for North Alabama: Rain and a few thunderstorms rumble through West and Middle Tennessee overnight; some may stray across the state line into Alabama now and then, but most of us just stay warm and humid through Thursday morning.

Cold front arrives Thursday night: The best chance of rain of the entire week comes Thursday evening into early Friday as a cold front moves into the region.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: I get whiplash just looking at this. 76°F Thursday afternoon, some in the 20s by Friday morning. A 40 to 50 degree drop in about 15 hours! #valleywx #HuntsvilleAL https://t.co/m7Wku0dgoI pic.twitter.com/mD2r2wsAKR — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) February 6, 2019

A stiff southwest breeze ahead of it keeps the air warm Thursday afternoon and evening, but once the showers pass and the wind shifts, it turns colder quickly! Temperatures drop to the 30s Friday morning, and a few snow flurries could even follow the front (no, it’s not going to be anything big at all).

Colder for Friday and the weekend: February is back starting Friday! The ‘average’ high for this time of year is around 53ºF to 54ºF, and the average low is close to 34ºF. We’ll drop to the 30s Friday morning and only hit the 40s in the afternoon with a stiff, chilly northwest wind.

Friday’s wind chill plunges into the 20s early and barely makes it above 35ºF in the afternoon.

Expect a freeze on Saturday morning; it’ll be downright cold with many of us falling as low as the 20-25ºF range by sunrise!

It stays chilly in the afternoon, too. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a high around 50ºF. It warms up slightly on Sunday: mid-50s with clouds and a chance of some showers developing in the afternoon and evening.

Looking for the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt