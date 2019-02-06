× Prosecution, defense make cases for Marc Stone’s fate in murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A day after he was convicted of killing his wife and 7-year-old son, Stephen Marc Stone’s attorney began working to save him from the death penalty.

At the same time, prosecutors said Stone should be put to death because the murders he committed were more atrocious and cruel than other capital cases in the past.

In the sentencing phase of Stone’s capital murder trial Wednesday, Attorney Larry Marsili made his case for sending Stone to prison for life.

“It has already been a tragic situation,” Marsili said. “There are already two deaths involved in this.”

It took a Madison County jury about two hours Tuesday to reach a decision and convict Stone for the 2008 murders of Krista and Zachary Stone. Prosecutors said Stone strangled his wife and choked and drowned his son in a bathtub at their home after an argument.

Marsili pointed to Stone’s lack of a criminal past as a factor jurors should consider and said that at the time of the killings, Stone was under extreme emotional or mental disturbance and didn’t have the capacity to understand the crime.

Marsili called a neuropsychologist who interviewed Stone as a witness. Dr. Carol Walker testified that Stone has always expressed guilt and remorse for what he had done. He also called a boyhood friend of Stone’s, Mike Farmer, who testified that Stone was a loving father who was loved by his children.

The defense is showing Farmer several family photos and having him describe them. He says Zachary and Stone smiled together a lot. He says the little boy loved his dad. — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) February 6, 2019

Prosecutors called Krista Stone’s mother as a witness, who said the loss of their daughter was devastating and turned their family’s life upside down.

She says Zachary was her first grandchild and they loved him. Its devestating to think they won’t get more time with him. His cousins will never know him. — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) February 6, 2019

In his closing argument, assistant district attorney Tim Gann said Krista and Zachary were gone because evil exists in the world, and there are no excuses for evil behavior.

“When I think about Krista, when he attacked her, what was going through her mind…think about how she fought,” Gann told the jury. “She did the best she could. I would argue that she is not only fighting for herself but for her children as well.”

The jury was expected to begin deliberations Wednesday.