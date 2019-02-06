Parents of slain Alabama man join protest

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) The parents of a black man killed by a police officer joined in a protest outside the Alabama attorney general’s office a day after the state cleared the officer of wrongdoing.

The mother, father and grandmother of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. were with other demonstrators Wednesday in front of Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office in Montgomery.

Emantic Bradford Sr. says his son was murdered.

EJ Bradford was killed by a police officer responding to a shooting at a shopping mall in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover on Thanksgiving night.

Marshall’s report says the officer mistook Bradford for the gunman, but was still justified in the shooting because Bradford was running with a handgun drawn.