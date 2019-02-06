× Madison County firefighters battle house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Firefighters responded to a house fire off Maysville Road Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was called in around 3 p.m. to a house on Steakly Road.

The road was shut down between Tanner Point Drive and Maysville Road while firefighters were on the scene.

The family who lives in the home said there were only two dogs at home at the time of the fire, and they got out unharmed.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

The American Red Cross was on the scene to help the family.