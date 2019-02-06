Lee holds off Hazel Green in area semis; Kobe Brown pours in 30 points

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Lee Generals almost went from being the number two team in Class 6A, to seeing their season come to and end, but they survived the scare. Lee held off the Hazel Green Trojans 44-43 in the Class 6A Area 16 semifinals to advance to the area title game. The Trojans, who almost pulled off the upset of the year, led in the third quarter, and took the lead again late in the fourth. A wide open dunk from Kobe Brown with 10 seconds to go put the Generals back on top by a point. Brown, a Texas A&M Basketball signee poured in 30 points on the night to lead his team to victory.

"We took them for granted," said Brown. "They're a really good team when they play hard. We came out playing sluggish, we're just happy to get the win, it was almost a heart-breaker. I did not want to go home. It's my senior year, I did not want to stop in the area tournament. I wanted to go as far as I can, I don't want it to be over this quick."

Lee will face Buckhorn on Friday night at 6 p.m. in the Class 6A Area 16 Title Game.