Huntsville’s biggest ‘digital lovefest’ returns for 6th year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Valentine’s Day means one thing for the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) – the return of the #iHeartHsv social media campaign!

Celebrating its sixth year, Huntsville’s biggest ‘digital lovefest’ once again offers visitors and locals alike the opportunity to share what they love most about Huntsville/Madison County.

The CVB is asking social media users around the globe to name their Rocket City favorites – those attractions, dining, shopping and off-the-beaten path places and activities they hold dear – using the hashtag #iHeartHsv on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Coming off the heels of the recent media buzz around Huntsville’s inclusion in The New York Times ’52 Places to Go in 2019′ list, the #iHeartHsv social media campaign aims to generate even further excitement and buzz about Huntsville/Madison County as a visitor and convention destination.

Since the start of the campaign in 2014, there have been thousands of social media posts generated using the #iHeartHsv hashtag.

“Each year of the #iHeartHsv campaign we’ve asked our visitors and locals to share why they feel our community is special, and each year they’ve given a resounding response,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the CVB. “We see thousands of people participating from around the world, and the best part is that each year we`re reaching new people and letting them know why Huntsville is such an amazing place to visit.”

Through Thursday, February 14, social media users who post photos using the hashtag #iHeartHsv in response to daily prompts could win big prizes during the two-week campaign. The Huntsville/Madison County CVB will pick a winner each night at 8:00 p.m. CST, awarding the most outstanding responses with prizes from the Huntsville area.

How it works

Each day a different question will be posted on CVB social media channels for participants to respond to using the hashtag #iHeartHsv. Themes include favorite locally made products, attractions or outdoor activities, and much more. At the end of each day, a winner will be selected and awarded a prize.

Over 150 prizes have been donated by the Huntsville/Madison County hospitality industry for the #iHeartHsv campaign. Prizes range from hotel stays to attraction passes, dining experiences and more. A full list of prizes can be found online at huntsville.org.

Winners will be selected by CVB team members based on use of the hashtag #iHeartHsv, relevance to the day’s theme as well as photos that are deemed to best display the individuality of beauty and culture of Huntsville/Madison County as a visitor destination and meeting site. For more information on how #iHeartHsv works, visit huntsville.org/iHeartHsv.

New to #iHeartHsv in 2019

Follow along with local ‘celebrities’. Several prominent local figures are participating as video hosts in this year’s campaign, with a different announcer presenting each day`s question via a video posted on the CVB’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels. The video hosts represent a wide range of areas within the Huntsville/Madison County hospitality industry, including attractions, restaurants, shops, and more. The identity of each day’s video host is a surprise, so the public is encouraged to follow along with the campaign to discover which well-known Huntsville locals will make an appearance.

#iHeartHsv Valentines – The CVB has created five, unique ‘Huntsville-centric’ paper Valentines for sale in the Downtown Huntsville Visitor Center. The designs, which were created by local graphic artist Crisy Meschieri, feature various Huntsville points of interest including the Weeden House Museum & Garden, Big Spring International Park, the Cosmic Christ mural (or ‘Eggbeater Jesus’ as it is often lovingly referred to) at First Baptist Church, Ditto Landing, and of course, a rocket. The Valentines are sold individually for $2.00 or sets of all five for $8.00.

Instagram Stickers – Instagram users have a new way to share their experiences in the Rocket City with the debut of branded #iHeartHsv Instagram stickers. The stickers add a uniquely Huntsville flair to users` Instagram photo and video stories shared on the platform. The new stickers were designed by local agency Media Fusion, who also designed the 2018 #DineHsv Huntsville Restaurant Week stickers. The #DineHsv stickers currently have garnered over 10 million views since their release last August.

Returning for 2019

Instagram Takeover – Social media users are encouraged to follow along as local photographers Mary and Robert Posey take over the CVB Instagram account (@VisitHuntsvilleAL) on Friday, February 8.

#iHeartHsv Blogs – #iHeartHsv bloggers will be sharing new posts on the CVB`s blog site, iHeartHsv.com throughout the campaign. Topics range from attractions and special events, to outdoor recreation, dining, craft beer, and more.

To learn more about this campaign, visit huntsville.org/iHeartHsv or contact Kristen Pepper, Huntsville/Madison County CVB Marketing Manager at 256-551-2294 or kristen@huntsville.org.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau provided the above release to WHNT News 19.