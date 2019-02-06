× Frito-Lay recalls Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips

PLANO, TX. – Frito-Lay is recalling bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips due to milk contaminants.

Milk is an allergen not declared on the product’s label of the 7 1/3-oz, bags of chips.

The recalled product has a “Use By” date of 23 APR 2019, a UPC code of “028400564632” and a nine-character manufacturing code of “65M127902” listed below the “Use By” date.

There has been one reported allergic reaction.

Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips are distributed nationwide.

What to do:

Customers who purchased the recalled product may return it to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay consumer relations at (800) 352-4477 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CST), Monday through Friday.