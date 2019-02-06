City officials address parking issues in Downtown Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Parking in Downtown Huntsville is limited and as the area continues to grow, so does the need for more available parking.

Two new restaurants are coming to the area near Meridian and Pratt in the next few months. Huntsville city officials admit business growth can also bring its own problems.

"We're going to be in a position to meet the demand as it comes, but there's going to be some growing pains. It's going to a little time," says Tommy Brown with City Parking and Transportation

Brown also says that people should consider using the parking garages.

The closest one to the restaurants on Meridian and Pratt is the Garage on Clinton. That garage is about a 13-minute walk from the restaurants.

The city said they do plan to begin construction on a garage across the street from the Times Building on Greene St., and near Below the Radar Brewhouse on Holmes Ave. Brown said construction on that building will begin in a few months.

We have reached out to a few of the local businesses and are waiting to hear a response. In the meantime, you may want to consider carpooling or using a ride-sharing app to get around Downtown.