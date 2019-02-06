Carol Fretwell wins $319 for her science class at Russellville Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. - The students at Russellville Elementary aren't afraid to tell you about the impact their science teacher has made on them.

That's Carol Fretwell. She teaches science at Russellville Elementary School.

Principal Kristie Ezzell says it's a close-knit class.

"She is really good at establishing relationships with children," said Ezzell.

"I love teaching science and I have best students in the world," said Fretwell.

For her students, the feeling is mutual.

Macichee Jackson says that Ms. Fretwell "keeps on inspiring us to do what we don`t know how to do and to keep trying."

Danillo Buezo says "My science teachers will always make the best out of the worst days."

For Ms. Fretwell's class, they arrive prepared.

"They always come in the door ready to learn. I think children learn best through hands-on activities," said Fretwell.

By the way, she wasn't the only winner. In just their second year in STEM Robotics, her students won the top prize out of the 26 teams in the third through fifth-grade division! Way to go!

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.