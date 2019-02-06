Calhoun Community College offering free 5-week CDL driver training program

DECATUR, Ala. — On the job hunt? Calhoun Community College wants to help.

Thanks to a $26,500 grant by the Alabama Craft Training Board, Calhoun is able to provide a free five-week training course that will prepare students to obtain a construction industry commercial driver’s license (CDL).

“Students enrolled in the course will learn to operate trucks pulling trailers such as lowboys, dump trucks, and concrete mixing trucks. Upon successful completion, students will receive a Class A or B automatic license which is required in the construction industry,” said Donna Bass, CWS Project Manager, CDL and Online Continuing Education.

Qualification Requirements:

* At least 18 years of age for Class B; 21 years of age for Class A

* Commercial Learner Permit*

* Social Security Card

* Motor Vehicle Report*

* DOT Physical and Medical Card*

* Chain of Custody Drug Screen*

*Items must be obtained prior to start of training and cost associated with these requirements are the responsibility of the applicant.

For additional information about the program, please contact the Calhoun’s CDL department at 256-260-2462, or visit their website at www.calhoun.edu/cdl to register today.