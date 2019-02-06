Buckhorn advances in area tournament with win over Mae Jemison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Buckhorn advanced to the Class 6A Area 16 Finals with a 61-54 win over #3 Mae Jemison on Tuesday night. The Bucks will square off with Lee on Friday at 6 p.m. in the area title game.
