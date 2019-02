× Another threat found in Colbert Heights High School bathroom

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Colbert County Schools officials said extra police would be at Colbert Heights High School Thursday after a threat was found in a school bathroom.

A written threat was found Wednesday morning on a toilet in a boys restroom, Superintendent Gale Satchel said. Deputies secured the school and parents were notified, Satchel said.

It’s the second threat made at the school in less than a week.