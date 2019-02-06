× It pays to do homework when it comes to having work done on your home, experts say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A lot of money can be on the line when you consider home renovation or remodeling projects, so it can pay to do your homework when it comes to hiring help on a big home project.

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama recommends checking their website to find trustworthy contractors and home remodelers. They also recommend getting written estimates from at least three contractors and contacting a contractor’s previous clients for reference.

Another important step to take in contracting with someone to do work on your home is making sure there’s a written schedule for releasing payments to the contractor. Be suspicious if you’re asked to pay it all up-front, and make sure the down payment isn’t more than a third of the job’s total price, the BBB says.

You can read more tips to protect yourself here.

And if you decide to skip the contractor and do the work yourself, there’s more you should know about being your own contractor.

