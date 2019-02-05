× Stephen Marc Stone found guilty in capital murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Stephen Marc Stone has been found guilty in the capital murder trial of the deaths of his wife, Krista, and 7-year-old-son, Zachary.

Jury says Marc Stone is guilty. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) February 5, 2019

Guilty on both counts of capital murder. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) February 5, 2019

Stone’s trial was originally delayed because of concerns about his mental state. But in opening statements on Jan. 31, prosecutor Tim Gann said Stone has no history of mental illness. Instead, Gann said there was evidence that the marriage was suffering. He then went on to describe the day of the killings.

Defense attorney Larry Marsili opened his statements by saying he doesn’t dispute that his client did, in fact, do everything that Gann mentioned in his statements. Marsili says the part of the case that is under dispute is about what was going on in Stone’s mind.

On the second day of the trial, jurors heard Stone tell police in a recorded interview that he fatally choked his wife and son, because something had “broken” inside of him. After the killings, Stone told police, he felt “free.”

The defense continued its case Monday arguing Stone is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. That would mean Stone was not in a state of mind to know right from wrong at the time of the murders.

The jury returned Tuesday morning to hear closing arguments on day four of Stephen Marc Stone’s murder trial.