× Scottsboro Police Dept. accepting Citizens Police Academy applications

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Scottsboro Police Department is hosting the 21st Citizen Police Academy Program.

The program gives citizens and business people an opportunity to gain first-hand information about the police department and the legal system.

The purpose of the Citizens’ Academy is to increase understanding of law enforcement duties and responsibilities to encourage problem-solving between the Scottsboro Police Department and the community.

There is no charge for classes. The topics discussed include police training, roles and responsibilities of officers, use of firearms and deadly force options, criminal investigative skills, traffic laws, crime scene search, communications, narcotics, gang education, and specialized units. Some of these classes are hands-on and require student participation.

Citizens applying for the Academy must follow these standards:

Must be 21 years of age or older

No criminal record other than minor traffic violations

Physically able to meet training requirements

Must attend 7 of the 9 classroom sessions

Must complete the ride along (6 hours minimum)

Must sign all required waivers & agreements

Must wear appropriate clothing

The Academy is limited to 32 participants per session. The participants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants will be accepted pending a background check.

Applications can be obtained online or in person at the Scottsboro Police Dept. at 916 South Broad Street between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For questions, please contact Officer Lee Benson by phone at 256-574-4468 or 256-218-2300, or by email at nlbenson@scottsboroschools.net.