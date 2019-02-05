× Northwest Alabama continues to rally around children diagnosed with rare disease

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – It’s not often that you see students and teachers wearing hats to class at Muscle Shoals Middle School.

But on Tuesday, they did as a sign of support for Kruz Davenport.

“Today is Day Zero. It’s his new birthday,” said Muscle Shoals Middle School student Maddie Olson. “He’s getting his new T-cells. I mean, that’s awesome to be able to watch.”

Both Kruz and his sister Paizlee have a rare form of dwarfism and face a lot of challenges. To help the Davenport family, everyone wearing a hat to school donated to the Kruzn for a Kure Foundation.

“It’s a thing we can all connect with and we can all join together, and we can all agree on this one thing that we are trying to do to help someone out,” said student Sage Little.

Kruz and Paizlee’s mother, Jessica, walked the same halls at Muscle Shoals Middle School. Their school motto is “Never underestimate the power of family.”

“I can’t put it into words how special this is, that we would do that,” said teacher Tambra Howard. “That we would rally around them and just the love the students have. The students don’t know Jessica, and a lot of them don’t know Kruz and Paizlee.”

The Kruzn for a Kure Foundation has been raising money for more than two years. It supports research for this particular disease, which only affects six children in the United States.