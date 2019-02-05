Marshall County banks targeted in skimming scheme, deputies search for information

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can help them identify the man and vehicle seen in these surveillance pictures. Investigators believe he is part of an elaborate ATM “cash out” scheme.

The Sheriff’s office says it appears personal information is being recovered from skimmers attached to ATMs and gas pumps. People are taking that information to generate cards.

Investigators say the offender is traveling throughout the country making withdrawals from various ATMs. Two of those banks were in Marshall county. Investigators say banks in surrounding counties, in Tuscaloosa, and in Lawrenceville, Ga. were also hit.

The Federal Trade Commission offers this information on how to avoid skimmers at the gas pump.