Limestone County authorities recovered $23,000 in counterfeit bills
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A bunch of counterfeit currency won’t be on the streets anymore in Limestone County.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, investigators seized $23,000 in counterfeit bills while searching a residence Tuesday.
At the same time, they also seized $4,400 of real money.
The sheriff’s office reminded the public to check any bills for a watermark and magnetic strip and compare any suspected counterfeit bills.
34.780007 -86.942380