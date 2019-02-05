Limestone County authorities recovered $23,000 in counterfeit bills

Posted 3:09 pm, February 5, 2019, by

Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff's Office

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A bunch of counterfeit currency won’t be on the streets anymore in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, investigators seized $23,000 in counterfeit bills while searching a residence Tuesday.

At the same time, they also seized $4,400 of real money.

The sheriff’s office reminded the public to check any bills for a watermark and magnetic strip and compare any suspected counterfeit bills.