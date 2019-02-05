Leave the kids at home; the Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival is back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Breweries across the world have joined forces to bring the 3rd Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival to Huntsville.

The beer festival is happening on Saturday, February 9th at the Von Braun Center South Hall. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the taps start flowing at 2:00 p.m. There will be over 80 breweries represented and over 190 craft beers, ciders, and meads to sample. Live music will be presented by Seducing Alice and food will be available for purchase as well as a pretzel necklace building station.

Organizers ask that you download the Untappd app for the full beer list and to rate beers at the event.

Tickets are $40 prior to the event and available at the VBC Box Office or on Ticketmaster. Tickets are $50 at the door. Participants receive a wristband and souvenir glass that doubles as a sampling glass. There will be a non-sampling ticket available for $15 and a fully stocked bar at the event with drinks available for purchase.

You must be 21 or older and have a valid ID to attend.

Note: No children allowed.