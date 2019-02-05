× How a lovely evening out can help some local “sweet peas”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Make a date for February 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 11:00 pm.

Everyone is invited to the first “Dancing in the Rain with Project Sweet Peas,” helping local NICU families.

Bring your sweetheart or a sweet friend and enjoy an evening of music, dancing and dinner. The black-tie gala event will take place at the Stone Event Center at Campus No. 805 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Cocktail hour begins at 6:00 pm. Enjoy your favorite drink and put in an early bid at the silent auction. Dinner will begin at 7:30 pm.

Tickets include dinner, dancing and a keepsake wine glass. The meal will be buffet style and include a vegetarian option. There will be a cash bar for attendees 21 & over. ID’s will be checked at the door.

The Project Sweet Peas mission is to serve families experiencing a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) stay and support those who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss.

Funds raised from the February 16 ‘Dancing in the Rain’ gala will help provide baby showers for NICU families, many of whom have had to cancel such celebrations due to a premature birth and unexpected NICU stay.

The gala will also help support other Project Sweet Peas services in Huntsville, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

“From gift bags to the Easter Bunny’s visit, Project Sweet Peas helped us make positive memories during a difficult time,” said Amber Keith, mother of a NICU graduate.

Project Sweet Peas is a national 501(c)3 non-profit organization. To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, visit Project Sweet Peas, North Alabama.

You can also contact Carrie Tyler, Division Coordinator for Project Sweet Peas, North Alabama at (256) 388-4688 or by email at carrie@projectsweetpeas.com