Guntersville authorities work to identify 3 burglars

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Investigators in Guntersville are looking for at least three people they say broke into a store Monday night.

Investigators say between 11 p.m. and midnight, three or more people broke into Lake Grocery on Highway 431 North.

Authorities say they forced their way inside and got away with tobacco products and cash.

If you know anything about the incident or recognize the people in the surveillance photos, you are encouraged to call the Guntersville Police Department at 256-571-7571.