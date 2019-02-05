February 5th is World Nutella Day

CHICAGO,IL. – If you’re in the mood for a snack or a sweet treat, how about some chocolate hazelnut spread?

Tuesday, February 5th marks World Nutella Day.

And just how popular is Nutella today? According to the Ferrero company, makers of the spread, you can circle the world one-point-eight times with the amount of Nutella produced in one year.

World Nutella Day was the brainchild of an american blogger named Sara Russo, who first celebrated World Nutella Day on February 5th, 2007. Fans use World Nutella Day as a chance to share their favorite Nutella stories and recipes.

The first permanent Nutella cafe opened in Chicago back in 2017. The popular spread was created by Italian pastry maker Pietro Ferrero in 1946 to deal with a post-world war two cocoa shortage.

How will you celebrate this sweet day?