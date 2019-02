× Falkville woman charged with stealing from employer

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The office manager for a Hartselle toy store is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from her employer last year.

Amanda Stacy Roberson, 37, of Falkville, is charged with felony theft.

Roberson was working for Big Top Toys and is accused of writing checks and pocketing more than $25,000 between July and October of last year.

Roberson was arrested Jan. 24 and booked into the Morgan County Jail on $5,000 bond.