Decatur Police to host free self-defense class in February

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is offering its first free RAD (Rape, Aggression, Defense) Training Course.

The RAD course is designed to provide safety information that could prevent a possible assault.

The course will take place over three training sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on February 18, 20, and 22.

The course will be capped at 20 female attendees. After registering, the attendees will be contacted by Thursday, February 14.

Decatur police say the classes may be considered physically demanding by some, but women of all abilities are encouraged to register.

You can find the application listed as “RAD Class Registration” on the Decatur Police website.

Applications should be submitted to the front desk of the police department.