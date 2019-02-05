× Decatur man charged with selling alcohol to minors

DECATUR, Ala. – After months of calls, police arrest man suspected of selling alcohol to minors.

Decatur Police Department say they received multiple complaints of illegal alcohol sales to minors at the Riverside Mini Mart located at 1602 Grant Street SE. After investigating, Police say they saw Saddam Ameen Myrshad,30, sell alcohol to a minor.

The officers arrested Murshad and charged him with sale of alcohol to a minor.

Murshad’s bond is $300.