Danville man charged with producing child pornography

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities arrested a Danville man Tuesday on a charge of producing child pornography.

Keith Coffman, 33, was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of child porn production late last year and began investigating.

Coffman was arrested after investigators seized electronic devices from Coffman.