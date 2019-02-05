× Authorities investigating Monday night homicide in Phil Campbell

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said a man is dead and a woman is being questioned in his death Monday evening in Phil Campbell.

Authorities were called to a home on County Road 81 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators were back at the home Tuesday morning looking for evidence.

Phil Campbell police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The victim’s name wasn’t released, and police didn’t release information on how he died.