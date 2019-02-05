× UPDATE: Man suspected of killing estranged wife, kidnapping daughter in police custody

PASCAGOULA, Miss. – A man suspected of killing his estranged wife and kidnapping their 2-year-old daughter is in police custody and the child is safe.

Our affiliate WKRG reports that police took Joe Quincy McCord into custody at a gas station in Mobile. Authorities have canceled the AMBER Alert.

CANCELED: Genesis McCord has been found and is safe. All inquiries may be directed to the @pascagoulapd. https://t.co/gBUgn9EQHy — MS DPS (@MissDPS) February 6, 2019

Previous story:

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have issued a statewide AMBER alert for a missing girl.

Genesis McCord, 2, was last seen in Pascagoula at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Joe Quincy McCord allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife in Pascagoula, Miss., just after 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and abducted the child.

Genesis is described as 2′ tall with an unknown weight, brown eyes, and black hair.

McCord is described as being 5′ 9″ tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say he may be traveling in a 2018 gray or gold Ford Fusion with Alabama license plate 2CC5166.

If you have any information on McCord, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at (855) 642-5378.