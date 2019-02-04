YOUR REACTIONS: Super Bowl 53

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In case you haven't heard, there was a pretty big game last night. The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots went head to head in a game that made history. It wasn't for the most yards covered or passes caught, but for the lowest scoring game in super bowl history.

And our viewers definitely had something to say about the big game. Whether it was about who they were rooting for, or not rooting for... this game got tons of reactions.

On Twitter, we took a poll. Who did our viewers think was going to win Super Bowl 53? The results were half and half. So if you couldn't decide who would win out of these two teams, were you rooting for anyone else?

Ann wanted a boycott option on our poll...

Not watching! Die Hard Saints Fan here! Why not add a Boycott to this poll? — Ann (@ondway) February 3, 2019

Sorry, Ann.

And the "Money Tree Tiger" had quite the blunt statement.

NFL is rigged. Pats will win. — moneytreetiger (@moneytreetiger) February 3, 2019

I don't know much about the reality of it, but the prediction was correct. Good job!

And then we went to Facebook and simply asked, "Who do you want to win?"

Some people predicted the Steelers, the Saints, and even the commercials.

We love getting your thoughts and reactions. If you'd ever like your reaction featured, make sure to follow us on all of our platforms.