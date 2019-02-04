The international movement to end hunger is coming to Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A local committee in Athens united to host an event that emphasizes hunger issues in society.

On Friday, February 8th a committee from the Potter’s Hand will host the 3rd Annual Athens-Limestone County Empty Bowls luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The luncheon will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 303 Washington Street.

At the luncheon, local restaurants provide a wide array of delicious soups for the luncheon and ticketholders receive a handmade pottery bowl to remind them that someone’s bowl is empty. Tickets are $15 and available from the offices of First Presbyterian Church and First Methodist Church.

The Potter’s Hand is a community pottery studio located at First Presbyterian Church on the square in Athens. A group of potters from this business modified the Empty Bowl concept for Athens with an emphasis on hunger issues in the community. A silent auction will be held with items from potters and other local artists. Light musical entertainment and fellowship with friends and neighbors make a lovely way to spend your lunchtime.

Project proceeds go to Limestone County Churches involved in food bank and backpack projects in Athens and Limestone County.