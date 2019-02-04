× Redstone Arsenal recreational access badges not given out on time

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Redstone Arsenal told us in December that by January 1, they would have passes for Huntsville residents that would allow them to go into the arsenal, but no one has received these passes yet.

The rules were that as long as you were at least 18 years old, had a clean criminal background and are a U.S. citizen, you would be allowed into the arsenal.

But Julia Frederick, the Arsenal’s Director of Public and Congressional Affairs, gave WHNT News 19 a statement on why the people who have applied for a badge, haven’t gotten one yet.

The statement reads:

“Redstone Arsenal is still accepting applications for the new installation recreational access badge. The safety and security of our workforce, residents and potential new visitors is our top priority, and we ask for the community’s continued patience and support as we move through this new process. As we work to process all of our current applications, there will continue to be a delay between application and distribution of the official access badge. Approved applicants will be notified when they are ready for pick-up. We are continuously working to ensure we have everything in place to provide a quality, safe experience for everyone who enters our gates, while maintaining the necessary safety and security measures as we move forward with extending this privilege. “

No dates were given for when the badges will be ready, but we will give you continued updates as we get them.