Murder charge dismissed in Albertville shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Marshall County judge has dismissed a murder charge against a man who shot someone outside his Albertville mobile home in 2018.

On Monday morning, Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Tim Riley dismissed the charge against Richard Wayne Crawford.

Crawford was indicted on a murder charge for the November 2017 shooting death of Jason Myers at Pleasant View Trailer Park. According to court documents, Crawford claimed Myers approached the home at night saying he was going to kill Crawford and his wife. Crawford fired one shot, hitting Myers.

The two men did not know each other prior to the incident, court documents state.

In his ruling, Riley wrote that evidence showed Crawford acted within the legal grounds of Alabama’s self-defense law when he shot Myers.

Prosecutors have 30 days to appeal the ruling.