LIVE BLOG: Day 3 in Marc Stone murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Monday marks day three in the capital murder trial of Marc Stone. Stone could face the death penalty if he’s convicted of killing Krista, his wife of 13 years, and their 7-year-old son at their home in south Huntsville in February 2013.

The couple had two younger daughters, who were also home at the time of the killings, but Stone left them unharmed.

The morning after the late-night killings, Stone dropped his daughters off with his parents in Leeds and then told Leeds police he killed two people in Huntsville.

His trial had been delayed because of concerns about his mental state. But in his opening statement on Thursday, prosecutor Tim Gann said Stone has no history of mental illness. Instead, Gann said there was evidence that the marriage was suffering. He then went on to describe the day of the killings.

Defense attorney Larry Marsili opened his statements by saying he doesn’t dispute that his client did, in fact, do everything that Gann mentioned in his statements. Marsili says the part of the case that is under dispute is about what was going on in Mark Stone’s mind.

On the second day of the trial, jurors heard Stone tell police in a recorded interview that he fatally choked his wife and son, because something had “broken” inside of him. After the killings, Stone told police, he felt “free.”

The defense will continue its case Monday. The defense is arguing Stone is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Put another way, he didn’t understand right from wrong when he was killing his wife and son.

