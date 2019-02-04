LifeSouth urges community to donate for World Cancer Day

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Monday, February 4th is World Cancer Day and LifeSouth invites the community to donate blood and give someone in need a chance at life.

Cancer patients use approximately 30 percent of all blood transfusions in the U.S. They often need the donations to replace crucial elements of their blood that are damaged or lost during their treatment. Patients who undergo chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, or who have a cancer that affects the blood, such as leukemia or lymphoma, often need blood transfusions.

Blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required.

For more information on donating blood or a full list of blood drives, call toll-free 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org.