Lee holds off Jemison down the stretch to secure spot in area title game

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. - The Lee girls basketball team held off Mae Jemison in the Class 6A Area 16 Semifinals winning 59-53 to move on in the tournament. The Lady Generals will face host Hazel Green on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the area title game. The Lady Trojans, the number one team in Class 6A, beat Buckhorn 82-19 in the semis to secure their spot in the finals.
